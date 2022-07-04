Cody Simpson makes a major relationship announcement after months of speculation

Australian swimmers Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon have confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

This comes after months of speculation following loved-up pictures as they train for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO ABOVE: Moment Cody Simpson discovers Commonwealth Games selection

Simpson, 25, shared the sweet pictures on his Instagram Tuesday morning as they appear to be sightseeing in Sant Pere, Barcelona.

“A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love Emma McKeon,” he captioned the pictures.

Three photos were shared of the couple hand in hand walking down a street in the busy European city.

Cody Simpson shares first couple photo with Emma McKeon. Credit: Instagram

The couple couldn’t wipe the grin off their faces and in one photo, smiled at each other as they walked.

Fans appeared to be thrilled by the post, dubbing the couple an “iconic Aussie duo”.

“Oh you guys are beautiful together,” one comment said.

In reference to McKeon’s swimming, another wrote, “She is a machine!! Absolute gun. Hot couple!!!”

Both Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon are competing in the Commonwealth Games. Credit: Instagram

“I can’t even be jealous y’all are perfect!” added a third.

“It seems a match made in heaven,” said another.

Simpson and McKeon, 28, grew close in training, with relationship rumours first circling in 2021.

The former singer has hopes to attend the Paris 2024 Olympics while McKeon is looking to hold onto her world records.

McKeon – dubbed ‘Queen of the pool’ – made world history during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, securing seven medals.

Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson during a training session in 2021. Credit: Mark Brake / Getty Images

The two swimmers appeared to be in a rumoured love triangle with fellow Dolphins swimmer Kyle Chalmers, 24 – who dated McKeon in 2021.

Chalmers signalled a backflip in May that deined Simpson an international swimming debut at the looming world titles.

Chalmers had previously announced he would not swim at the world championships in Budapest.

“You can’t make me out to be the villain,” Chalmers said after his 50m ‘fly victory on Thursday night.

Simpson’s former girlfriends include Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus, and Kylie Jenner.

Cody Simpson with both his former girlfriends, Miley Cyrus (left), and Gigi Hadid (right). Credit: Charley Gallay / Getty Images North America

Touching moment

Simpson learned in May that he had secured a spot for the Commonwealth Games, with cameras capturing the sweet moment.

The Pretty Brown Eyes singer was sitting alongside McKeon when he received a text message learning that he had made the Dolphin squad.

“When you get the text that you’ve made your first Australian team,” Simpson wrote alongside the video, captured during the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide.

Cody Simpson (centre) learns of his Commonwealth Games selection alongside Emma McKeon (right). Credit: Amazon

“Last night I was selected to represent Australia at my first Commonwealth Games,” he said.

“I was holding my breath all week after the 100m fly final and this is the moment I found out.

“If you’d have told me two years ago when I had started training in a backyard pool during lockdown that I’d be here today, I don’t know if I’d have believed you.”

Simpson said he was “through the roof” upon receiving the confirmation, following his third-place finish in the 100m butterfly final at the national trials last week.

Cody Simpson (centre) embraces Emma McKeon (right). Credit: Amazon

Simpson completes remarkable transformation

Four years ago, Simpson was a pop star singing for the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

His royal performance of I Still Call Australia Home was linked to the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, his home city,

“Because I am from the Gold Coast, they had me go over and sing I Still Call Australia Home at Buckingham Palace for the Gold Coast Games,” Simpson said.

“If you had told me four years later I would be swimming at the next one … it’s funny. You have just got to take it all in your stride, I guess.”

Former pop star Cody Simpson can start preparing for his Commonwealth Games debut. Credit: AAP

Simpson will race at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after making his first Australian swim team.

The very thought astounds the 25-year-old.

Simpson’s mother Angie and father Brad both swam for Australia, at the 1987 Pan-Pacific Games and 1994 Commonwealth Games respectively.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO BELOW: Emma McKeon talks relationship rumours

A promising junior swimmer, Simpson won two gold medals at the Queensland state championships in 2009.

The same year, he posted some songs on YouTube and was discovered by an American music manager.

His family moved to Los Angeles in 2010 and Simpson became a global pop star who also appeared on Broadway and on a host of American television shows.

In 2019, Simpson returned to the pool with an aim of perhaps making the 2024 Olympics. Instead, he’s a Dolphin now.

Musician Cody Simpson in 2015. Credit: C Flanigan / FilmMagic

“If you told me two years ago I would be here (on the Australian swim team) this soon, I wouldn’t believe you,” he said.

“I would probably punch you in the face and tell you that you’re dreaming.”

Simpson said his selection for the Commonwealth Games, where he’ll swim the 100m butterfly, was “a testament to the last two years” of intense training.

“It has been up and down and I have had doubts,” he said.

“I have had good weeks and really s*** weeks sitting in my room wondering if I was in over my head or dreaming too big.”

Cody Simpson celebrates at the Australian titles this week. Credit: AAP

Throughout, he converted his pop star skill-set to swimming.

“It’s all similar in a sense,” he said.

“It’s all having eyes and ears on you and having expectation on you and certain pressures to deliver a certain result.

“It’s all like a similar kind of stimulus for your brain. And you get used to being able to get up and do it and be able to remain calm and steadfast under certain conditions.

“And that is what I had learnt to do through my whole childhood, growing up and performing in front of people and singing in front of the queen and doing all these things.”

– with AAP

