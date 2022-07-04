Cristiano Ronaldo to join Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain? – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s national newspapers…

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo could team up with Lionel Messi at PSG after handing in a transfer request and telling Manchester United that he wants to leave before the end of the summer transfer window.

In-demand Lisandro Martinez pleaded with Ajax to grant him his wish to move to the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester United locked in a two-way scrap for his signature.

Sevilla director of football Monchi has provided an update on the future of French defender Jules Kounde amid interest from Chelsea. He confirmed there is interest from England but says Barcelona’s Xavi is a fan.

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured at the Portugal’s national training ground in Lisbon. Ronaldo was seen driving a swanky white Rolls Royce 4×4 as he arrived at the training ground.

Will Ajax grant Lisandro Martinez his wish of moving to the Premier League?





Ajax star Lisandro Martinez is “very open” to signing for Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Juventus are considering Arsenal ace Gabriel Magalhaes as a potential replacement for Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt.

DAILY MAIL

Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are at risk of the axe with more changes expected at Chelsea.

THE TIMES

Paris Saint-Germain are set to confirm Mauricio Pochettino’s departure when Christophe Galtier is unveiled as new head coach of the French champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to leave Man Utd this summer





THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo but it remains to be seen whether Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing the forward.

THE ATHLETIC

Brentford are hopeful they will complete the signing of Aaron Hickey from Bologna on a long-term contract in the next 48 hours.

AC Milan are working on a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech. The Serie A champions are currently discussing a loan deal with Chelsea.

Hakim Ziyech is under contract at Chelsea until 2025





DAILY STAR

England fans who fork out £350-a-night to stay in World Cup tents on a sweltering beach will not be allowed to quench their thirst with a cold beer because Qatar beach accommodation zones will be dry with the only drink option soft.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nick Kyrgios declares ‘I do what I want’ after defying Wimbledon’s strict dress code. Kyrgios also hit back at critics like 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, who had accused him of ‘cheating and gamesmanship’.

DAILY RECORD

Millwall say they are “saddened and disappointed” by Zak Lovelace’s decision to join Rangers on a free transfer. But the Championship club say they hold no grudges against the 16-year-old – despite their “frustrations”.

Rangers’ wait for Antonio Colak continues with sources in Greece stating the wait could rumble on until after PAOK’s Europa Conference League qualifiers. PAOK won’t authorise his release until they have brought in another frontman.