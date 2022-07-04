Cruise holidays: Guests share the ‘first thing’ passengers must do – ‘Get it out the way’

One Reddit user asked: “I am going on my first cruise at the end of the month. Does anyone have any advice on what I should do right after I board?”

A regular cruiser replied: “Muster. First thing. Don’t think about doing anything else first. Do the damn muster and get it out the way.”

A muster drill is a mandatory safety exercise for passengers when they first board a cruise ship.

Guests are told where to assemble in the event of an emergency and taught how to don a life jacket.

