Dementia: The surprising factor that can reduce your risk by 40% – not a lifestyle change

Dementia describes a syndrome linked to an ongoing decline of brain functioning. There are many different types of this syndrome, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common diagnosis. Fortunately, getting a certain vaccine could lower your risk of this dementia type.

According to an early online version of a study that will be published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease in August, those who had a flu jab were 40 percent less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers from UTHealth Houston found that people who had at least one jab had a lower risk of the condition compared to their non-vaccinated counterparts.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia in the UK, the NHS shares.

The researchers compared the risk of this dementia type in vaccinated and non-vaccinated participants.

