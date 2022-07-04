Edgbaston officials investigating allegations of racism in crowd during day four of England vs India Test match







Allegations of racist abuse at Edgbaston during day four of the Test between England and India are being investigated

A number of allegations were made on social media on Monday evening following the close of play.

The claims were highlighted by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who said it was “disappointing to read”, and flagged several of the allegations via retweets on his Twitter account.

A reply from the official Edgbaston Twitter account in response to Rafiq said: “We’re incredibly sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We’ll be investigating this ASAP.”

Officials at Warwickshire’s home ground recently released ‘Edgbaston for Everyone’ – their plan to make the stadium a safe and welcoming place for all.

Their website, which provides details on how to report allegations of discrimination, says: “We stand against discrimination in all its forms and are committed to ensuring that cricket is a game for everyone.”

One of the India supporters at Edgbaston on Monday gave their account to Sky Sports News, saying what began as “good-natured banter” started to get “intimidating” around an hour and a half before the close of play.

“It got to the point where they were pointing at us, and looking at us, and making offensive gestures,” they said.

Racial slurs were then used towards the supporters, the fan went on to say. They said they reported it to the stewards but “rather than take action, they just told us to sit in our seats”.

They did not see any action from the stewards, despite pointing out the perpetrators. The fan said he had not experienced anything like this in a long time.

The ECB has expressed concern at allegations of racial abuse in a statement posted on the governing body’s official Twitter account.

“We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match,” the statement read. “We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston, who will investigate.

“There is no place for racism in cricket.”

Sky Sports News is attempting to contact the ECB and Edgbaston for further comment.

Day four of the match closed with England on 259-3, chasing a target of 378 to secure a victory which will ensure the five-match series finishes 2-2.