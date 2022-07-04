Environment Canada predicts rain, mix of sun and cloud for Southern Interior – Kamloops News

Showers and a risk of thunderstorms are predicted to start off the week for the Thompson-Okanagan, as a weather system coming in from the coast continues to bring rain to the region.

Ken Dosanjh, Environment Canada meteorologist, said the system — called an upper low — is causing precipitation throughout southern B.C.

Dosanjh said the weather system is expected to move out of the region over Monday night, but the concern is thunderstorms that could bring heavy periods of rain to areas where river levels are still quite high.

“We’re going to see widespread rain, periods of rain through the region. But we’re concerned for those embedded thunderstorms where we’re going to get heavy downpours in a short period of time,” Dosanjh said.

Dosanjh said the rest of the week is predicted to see the mercury hovering around seasonal average temperatures, with an “unsettled” mix of sun, clouds and a chance of rain for the Thompson-Okanagan.

“Moving into Monday night, that’s when we’re thankfully going to start to see that upper low move out of the region, and then we’re going to have quieter weather,” Dosanjh said.

Monday is expected to hit a high of 23 C in Kamloops, with highs between 20 C and 21 C from Vernon to Penticton.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday will see highs of 24 C to 25 C throughout the region.

“Still could be cloudy in the regions, but but no concerns for heavy precipitation at that point. And then moving into Wednesday, still looks fine. Possibly Wednesday night, you can see possibility of showers,” Dosanjh said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the warmest days of the week, with highs of between 27 and 29 degrees.

“Thursday should be just a low chance of showers. And then moving into Friday, once again, a chance of showers. So we’re having a pretty much generally unsettled airmass,” Dosanjh said.

“It’s like the cool and unsettled spring that we had. … Thankfully, the seasonal temperatures are more on average.

An early look at the weekend indicates that Friday’s cloudy conditions could make way for the sun to return throughout the region on Saturday.