EU speed limiters to be introduced this week with drivers ‘understandably nervous’ of laws

From Wednesday, July 6, all newly launched car models in the European Union will need to include Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) installed, with expectations that the UK will adopt the safety measures. The technology can be retro-fitted or built-in to a car to automatically adjust the speed of the vehicle according to the current speed limit.
ISA uses GPS data and camera recognition to identify the road a driver is travelling on and will automatically adjust the speed within the limit.
For example, if a motorist is driving on the M1, the ISA technology will limit the speed of the car to a maximum of 70mph.
Despite leaving the European Union, the UK Government has continued to introduce legislation around cars to make it easier when importing and exporting vehicles.
From July 2024, all newly sold cars will need to be fitted with an ISA.
READ MORE: New driving laws to be introduced in July will affect all UK motorists
“Speed limiters are nothing new, they’ve been fitted to cars and vans for more than 30 years.
“However, ISA will bring this to a new level by taking proactive steps to prevent the driver from exceeding the speed limit.
“While some people will be understandably nervous about the mandatory introduction of ISA, it’s important to note that it can be manually overridden.
“Some cars already feature this tech already and feedback from owners is generally positive.“
One of the key benefits of the speed limiting technology is that it can save lives by ensuring drivers are less likely to accidentally exceed the speed limit and reduce the chances of being involved in a collision.
It will also help reduce traffic, with fewer accidents meaning there is less chance of standstill traffic.
However, many are fearful about the over-reliance on technology as drivers may become less aware of their surroundings.
There are also concerns over its ability to react to real-time updates, especially if temporary signs are in use.
In 2020, more than a quarter of all fatal collisions on UK roads were caused by drivers exceeding the speed limit or travelling too fast for road conditions.
Every one percent increase in speed results in a four percent rise in fatal crashes.
Previously, a spokesperson for the Department for Transport told Express.co.uk that the Government was still assessing its options.
They added: “The UK’s departure from the EU provides us with the platform to capitalise on our regulatory freedoms and make decisions that are right for Great Britain and benefit road safety.
“We’re currently assessing the vehicle safety technologies included in the EU’s General Safety Regulation and a decision will be taken in due course as to whether to mandate any of those in Great Britain.”
Source link