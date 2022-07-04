EU speed limiters to be introduced this week with drivers ‘understandably nervous’ of laws

From Wednesday, July 6, all newly launched car models in the European Union will need to include Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) installed, with expectations that the UK will adopt the safety measures. The technology can be retro-fitted or built-in to a car to automatically adjust the speed of the vehicle according to the current speed limit.

ISA uses GPS data and camera recognition to identify the road a driver is travelling on and will automatically adjust the speed within the limit.

For example, if a motorist is driving on the M1, the ISA technology will limit the speed of the car to a maximum of 70mph.

Despite leaving the European Union, the UK Government has continued to introduce legislation around cars to make it easier when importing and exporting vehicles.

From July 2024, all newly sold cars will need to be fitted with an ISA.

