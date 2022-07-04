EU’s shocking emissions compared to UK exposed as ‘problems set to get worse’





And Germany is one of the continent’s worst offenders, producing almost 60 per cent more per head. Pro-Brexit think tank Facts4EU highlighted the data, lifted from Oxford University’s Our World in Data and based on the Global Carbon Project.

The results indicate that even though Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains committed to his pricey net zero project, Britain is still significantly ahead of other European countries. While Britain produced 4.85 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2020, the European average stood at 5.84 tonnes – 20.2 percent higher. Germany’s figure stands at 7.69 tonnes, 58.4 percent higher than Britain’s.

Luxembourg – home to the European Court of Justice – is the worst offender, producing a sizeable 13.06 tonnes per person per year, 8.21 more than the UK – close to 200 percent higher. The Czech Republic (8.22) was second, and the Netherlands (8.06) third. Belgium – home to Brussels and the heart of the bloc – was on 7.23, only marginally better than Germany. A Facts4EU spokesman commented: “The EU’s problems look set to get worse. “Not only is the EU emitting more CO2 per capita than the UK, but the UK has been reducing its emissions at a faster rate. JUST IN: EU did NOTHING! Baerbock & Coveney ‘rewriting history’

The spokesman added: “Under these circumstances, it seems appropriate to look at how the EU is doing compared to Brexit Britain, when it comes to CO2 emissions. The EU does not come out well.” The revelations come days after EU countries clinched deals on proposed laws to combat climate change, backing a 2035 phase-out of new fossil fuel car sales and a multi-billion-euro fund to shield poorer citizens from CO2 costs. After more than 16 hours of negotiations, environment ministers from the European Union’s 27 member states on Wednesday agreed their joint positions on five laws, part of a broader package of measures to cut planet-warming emissions this decade.

EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said: “The climate crisis and its consequences are clear, and so policy is unavoidable.” He added that he thought the invasion of Ukraine by top gas supplier Russia was spurring countries to quit fossil fuels faster. Ministers supported core parts of the package that the European Commission first proposed last summer, including a law requiring new cars sold in the EU to emit zero CO2 from 2035. That would make it impossible to sell internal combustion engine cars.

The deal makes it likely that the proposal will become EU law. The ministers’ agreements will form their position in upcoming negotiations with the EU Parliament on the final laws. The Parliament has already backed the 2035 car target. Slovakia and other states had wanted the phase-out delayed to 2040. Countries eventually backed a compromise that kept the 2035 target and asked Brussels to assess in 2026 the development of plug-in hybrid vehicles and whether they could contribute to the goal.





