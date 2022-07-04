Former soldier to head Norwegian Seafood Council – Fish Farmer Magazine

Christian Chramer, a former soldier and communications expert, is to be the new chief executive of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

He is returning to the organisation where he once worked in communications and as its fisheries envoy in South East Asia.

Chramer takes over in October from Børge Grønbech, who was appointed interim CEO following the resignation of Renate Larsen in February.

For the past seven years he was a regional director and communications director of the NHO, the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise.

Married with two sons aged 18 and 22, Chramer spent 13 years in the Norwegian Army and has a degree from the Armed Forces Command School, the War School and a master’s degree in management and organization from UiT, Norway’s Arctic University.

He said: “I am very proud of the trust from the board and I am very much looking forward to taking on the job as head of the Norwegian Seafood Council. I look forward to working with skilled colleagues in the Seafood Council and the companies in one of Norway’s most important export industries.

“The goal is to further develop the strong position that Norwegian seafood has globally, by ensuring that a growing world population, to an even greater extent, opens its eyes to healthy and sustainable seafood.”

Amund Drønen Ringdal, chairman of the Council’s appointments committee said: “We are very pleased to have Christian Chramer in place as the new CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council. His broad management experience and strong communication skills will help to lift the Seafood Council further, and we look forward to a brilliant collaboration in the future.”