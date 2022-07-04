Gary Lineker sides with Just Stop Oil protestors who stormed British GP track during race





Gary Lineker has backed the Just Stop Oil group who invaded the British Grand Prix track on Sunday. The Match of the Day host said history will look “very favourably” upon the group despite the dangerous nature of their protests.

The ex-England footballer didn’t defend the track invasion directly but has thrown his support behind the group involved. He said: “If it’s not already too late, history will look back very favourably on these people.” Lineker posted his message retweeting a clip from Good Morning Britain where a protestor from the group was speaking. They appeared to defend the track invasion as a good way to generate publicity for the group’s message. The protestor, James Skeet: “I’m on your programme talking about the most critical issue facing humanity, so I’d call that success. We are running out of time.” READ MORE: F1 fan footage shows how close Zhou Guanyu came to hitting spectators

The group then appeared to liken themselves to other civil groups such as the Suffragettes and the Pride campaign. They said: “They all took disruptive action, we wouldn’t be in the place we are in society if those groups hadn’t have taken the action they did.” Just Stop Oil took responsibility for the protest last night, replying to images of the invasion with a call for action. They posted: “We are demanding the government stop all new fossil fuel licensing. The future of our species depends upon it. “Our government are corrupt. It is our duty to cause disruption and draw attention to our demand. We will continue to resist until our demand is met.” Drivers including Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas appeared angered at the protestors through their team radio messages yesterday afternoon. DON’T MISS

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that seven people had been arrested in connection with the track invasion. Chief Inspector Tom Thompson blasted the protestors’ decision not to listen to advice they received earlier in the race weekend. He said: “I’m really disappointed that this group of people ignored our warnings prior to race-day and made the incredibly dangerous decision to enter the track. “We offered to facilitate a peaceful event at the circuit but they instead chose to put the lives of the drivers, marshals and volunteers at risk. It is incredibly disappointing that anyone would make the decision to do this. Thankfully we had plans in place for an eventuality such as this and the group were swiftly removed and arrested by our officers.”