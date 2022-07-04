Genshin Impact Kazuha rerun banner and abilities

Kazuha an Anemo Sword user and hails from Inazuma, but ‘currently lives with the Crux Fleet of Liyue’ and he’s getting a banner rerun in the 2.8 update.

Depending on how you build him and how many of his constellations you’re able to unlock, you can check out of Genshin Impact best Kazuha build to prepare ahead of time. Interestingly, he focuses on elemental damage, and scales with elemental mastery. He depends heavily on his weapons and artifacts to provide him with damage bonuses as he doesn’t get these from his ascension.

He receives a huge elemental damage bonus from his ultimate when it combines with another element, and deals additional elemental damage whenever he causes a swirl reaction, so we recommend pairing him with characters who can provide this, like Chongyun or Hu Tao.

Kazuha RERUN banner release date

The Kazuha rerun banner comes in the early phase of the 2.8 update, which begins July 13, 2022 alongside the new Genshin Impact character, Heizou’s banner.

Genshin Impact Kazuha abilities

NORMAL ATTACK: GARYU BLADEWORK

Normal Attack: Performs up to five rapid strikes

Performs up to five rapid strikes Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact. If this is triggered by Chihayaburu, it will be converted to Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan.

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact. If this is triggered by Chihayaburu, it will be converted to Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan. Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan – when a Plunging attack is performed using the effects of the Elemental Skill Chihayaburu, Plunging Attack damage is converted to Anemo damage and will create a miniature wind tunnel via a secret technique that pulls nearby objects and opponents in.

ELEMENTAL SKILL: Chihayaburu

Press: Unleashes a secret technique as fierce as the rushing wind that pulls objects and opponents towards Kazuha’s current position before launching the opponents within the AoE, dealing Anemo damage and lifting Kazuha into the air on a rushing wind current. Within ten seconds of being in mid-air due to the effects of Chihayaburu, and if maintaining a mid-air state, Kazuha can unleash a particularly powerful Plunging Attack known as Midare Ranzan. Can be used in mid air.

Hold: Charges up before unleashing greater Anemo damage over a larger AoE than Press mode.

Elemental Burst: Kazuha Slash

The ultimate Garyu technique – a single slash akin to a coming storm that deals AoE Anemo damage. The blade’s passage will leave behind a field named Autumn Whirlwind that deals AoE Anemo damage at set intervals to opponents within it.

Elemental Absorption – If Autumn Whirlwind comes into contact with an element, it will deal additional elemental damage of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

Kazuha passive talents

Cloud Strider – Decreases sprinting stamina consumption for your own part members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive talents that provide the exact same effects.

– Decreases sprinting stamina consumption for your own part members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive talents that provide the exact same effects. Soumon Swordsmanship – If Chihayaburu comes into contact with an element while being used, Elemental Absorption will occur during this Chihayaburu and it will deal 200% additional damage of that elemental type, which will be considered Plunging attack damage. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use of Chihayaburu.

– If Chihayaburu comes into contact with an element while being used, Elemental Absorption will occur during this Chihayaburu and it will deal 200% additional damage of that elemental type, which will be considered Plunging attack damage. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use of Chihayaburu. Poetics of Fuubutsu – Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kazuha will grant teammates a 0.04% Elemental damage bonus to their corresponding element for every point of Elemental Mastery he has for eight seconds. Bonuses for different elements obtained through this method can co-exist.

Kazuha constellations

Scarlet Hills – Decreases Chihayaburu ’s cooldown by 10%. Using Kazuha Slash resets the CD of Chihayaburu.

– Decreases Chihayaburu ’s cooldown by 10%. Using Kazuha Slash resets the CD of Chihayaburu. Yamaarashi Tailwind – The Autumn Whirlwind field created by Kazuha Slash has the following properties: Increases Kazuha’s own Elemental Mastery by 200. Increases the Elemental Mastery of characters within the field by 200. The Elemental Mastery-increasing effects of this Constellation do not stack.

– The Autumn Whirlwind field created by Kazuha Slash has the following properties: Increases Kazuha’s own Elemental Mastery by 200. Increases the Elemental Mastery of characters within the field by 200. The Elemental Mastery-increasing effects of this Constellation do not stack. Maple Monogatari – Increases the level of Chihayaburu by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

– Increases the level of Chihayaburu by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Oozora Genpou – When Kazuha’s Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects: Press or Hold Chihayaburu to regenerate three or four energy for Kazuha respectively. Regenerate two energy per second for Kazuha while gliding.

– When Kazuha’s Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects: Press or Hold Chihayaburu to regenerate three or four energy for Kazuha respectively. Regenerate two energy per second for Kazuha while gliding. Wisdom of Bansei – Increases the level of Kazuha Slash by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

– Increases the level of Kazuha Slash by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Crimson Momiji – Kazuha gains an Anemo Infusion for five seconds after using Chihayaburu or Kazuha Slash. Additionally, each point of Elemental Mastery will increase the damage dealt by Kazuha’s normal, charged, and plunging attacks by 0.2%.

