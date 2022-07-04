Glamorous Costeen Hatzi cheers on boyfriend Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Costeen Hatzi is a 21-year-old influencer and business owner who has already accumulated over 80,000 followers on her personal Instagram account.

The girlfriend of Aussie tennis ace Nick Kyrgios is usually based in Sydney but recently made the trip to London to offer him support.

Her appearance at Wimbledon comes just weeks after Kyrgios, 27, told the world in an interview that he plans to be married very “soon”.

His ambitious girlfriend, who, like him, is originally of Greek origin, also runs the minimalist interior decor company Casa Amor.

She often posts glamorous photos of herself on yachts or soaking up the sunshine while scantily clad, but today she cheered on her partner while he battled Japanese hopeful Brandon Nakashima.