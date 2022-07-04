‘Help her!’ Alex Jones struggles as she pleads for health advice on The One Show

The Thor: Love and Thunder stars had told Alex and Jermaine about the new film, and Tessa revealed a surprising fact about Adele.

As the presenters complimented her on her British accent in the film, she explained the singer had inspired her.

“I have to say, from watching the films, I thought you were British,” Jermaine admitted.

“You’re surprising me today with this accent.” Alex agreed: “Yeah, honestly, we were like, ‘She’s not British?!'”

“Apparently it’s Adele that helped you perfect it?” Jermain stated.

“Well, yes,” Tessa replied. “Adele is my favourite person to watch, and I’ve seen like, every single interview of hers.

“I’m not doing her accent, it’s very different to what Valkyrie sounds like, but she also just.. don’t you feel like you just want to hang out with her?” She added, emphasising she was emulating Adele’s vibe.

The One Show airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC One/Two.