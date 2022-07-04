Lando Norris pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton after British Grand Prix

He passed the Mercedes driver on the outside of the right hander at Luffield, closing in on both Red Bull’s and Ferrari’s battling in front. Watching the fight back, Norris said: “Look at this beautiful. Oh my God, I should be the eight times world champion.

“It was a lot of fun. It’s a cool track to be able to do these kind of things.” Jenson Button responded: “I think Lewis learned from that because he did the same thing with Charles [Leclerc] later on in the race.”

Norris added: “He did I was watching. I was like ‘oh he’s copying me’. Damon Hill then asked Norris whether he was worried the two would make contact.

But, the Briton simply responded: “Yeah but you’ve got to have faith in the people you know. That’s what you really enjoy about racing is when you’ve got faith with these people who respect you.

