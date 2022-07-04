Levelling up needs Conservatives to go back to the future

The writer is chairman of NatWest and was controller (CEO) of the Audit Commission from 1987-92

The UK government’s levelling-up white paper, long in gestation, has had a difficult birth. It has been obliged to compete for attention with partygate and the war in Ukraine. The lack of a large price tag has also served to diminish its impact.

That is unfortunate, as beneath all Michael Gove’s historical talk of what a “Medici model” did for Florence, there are some significant policy initiatives. It marks a new phase in the on-again off-again love affair between the Conservatives and local government. The paper bears its heart on its sleeve. We need, it declares, “further devolution of decision-making powers to local leaders where (sic) decisions are often best taken”. This has been welcomed by many councils and by elected mayors in particular.

But there is a sting in the tail, or at least on page 138. If mayors and council leaders get that far they will find that as they make these decisions they will be helped by a new independent body which will “publish rigorous, comparable data on performance”. These will “strengthen local leaders’ knowledge of their services . . . [and] increase central government’s understanding of [the sector]”. Gove has now announced the formation of a new office for local government. So Whitehall may no longer know what’s best for Whitehaven, but it will know a lot more about what the Cumbrians are up to.

Those with long memories may wonder if they have seen this film before. In the 1980s, Margaret Thatcher’s policy was to get local authorities to raise more of their own funds, to increase ratepayer pressure on councillors and to give the Audit Commission — a Michael Heseltine ministerial construction — the power to review how those funds were spent, comparing the value for money delivered by different authorities. Unfortunately for Gove, Heseltine’s clever idea was abolished in 2015 by the coalition, as part of the bonfire of quangos.

The Commission did two things, which came together neatly. It audited local authorities and published comparative data and value for money studies. If you wanted to know how much it costs, town by town, to take a tonne of household refuse to a landfill, we could tell you. The auditors collected the data as part of their assurance work. As the Institute for Government noted, “Out of the audit data came the ability to compare and contrast council performance on a large range of services.”

The abolition has not gone well. In response to criticism that its performance had deteriorated, the government commissioned a review of local government audit in 2019 from Tony Redmond. He noted a decline in quality and effectiveness and recommended a new organisation “with the clarity of mission and purpose to act as the system leader for the local audit framework.”

But it was too much of a U-turn for the government, which bizarrely handed the role to the yet-to-be-created Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority, built on the Financial Reporting Council. This has so far been primarily focused on listed companies, and has no experience of local government.

Now the government itself has proposed the recreation of the second leg — the comparative data collection and service reviews. That is a welcome idea, but does not acknowledge that the two legs were in practice joined at the hip, as legs tend to be. Much of the data was collected by the auditors embedded in each council, which made it reliable and hard to contest. A one-legged body will not level up: it could well fall flat on its face.

The Institute for Government’s review in 2014 concluded that “at some point in the future . . . the Commission’s role in audit and data standardisation . . . will have to be reinvented”. That time has come. The government has not found it difficult to abandon other coalition policies. Levelling up gives it the excuse to take another decisive step back to the future.