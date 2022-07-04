Lifeline for millions in Red Wall as goldmine of cheap, reliable and green energy found

UK households are currently reeling from eye-watering energy bills, as the global fossil fuel energy crisis has led to Britons paying up to £3,000 a year by this October. Meanwhile, as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine continues, the National Grid has warned that it may have no choice but to impose “involuntary” limits on supplies if other emergency measures don’t pay off. In order to boost the UK’s self-reliance on energy, the Government has announced major investments in wind power and nuclear energy, while also greenlighting new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

However, a new report by Conservative backbench MPs offers another solution that will slash “energy costs, keep the lights on and help save the planet.”

In a column for the Times, Dame Andrea Leadsom, Jo Gideon and Lord Lilley, who are members of the Conservative backbench committee on business, energy and industrial strategy, offered geothermal power as a potential energy lifeline that the Government should invest in.

The report suggests that the waters inside abandoned coal mines could be used to heat homes in industrial areas, particularly in red wall towns.

The MPs noted that geothermal energy is not new, having been used across Europe and even parts of the UK like County Durham and Gateshead, which could heat thousands of homes.