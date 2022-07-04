LPBW: Why Matt May Never Have A Real Relationship With Zach Again

For years, Little People, Big World fans have watched Zach and Matt Roloff work the farm, but the duo’s relationship may now be beyond repair. The father and son are currently feuding over the inability to come to an agreement about selling Roloff Farm. Now, fans are worried the two will continue to ignore one another.

For years, Zach has been a staple on Little People, Big World, just as long as his father, Matt. The TLC series was an instant hit in 2006 as it showed an in-depth look at how those with dwarfism navigate the world around them. As viewers learned, the Roloffs owned a large piece of property in Oregon, with one of the main attractions being their pumpkin patch. Since then, the farm has grown into a wedding venue as well and brought lots of revenue for the family. Over the years, Matt, who many fans cannot stand, spoke about how he wanted to keep the land within the family, hoping his two older sons would be interested in taking it over one day.

Little People, Big World fans learned that Matt’s hopes for keeping the farm went downhill after a meeting with Zach went terribly wrong. Zach always seemed interested in the farm, but negotiations broke down when Matt wanted more money than his son thought it was worth. Naturally, the spouses also got involved leaving them no choice but to walk away from the agreement. Sadly, it now looks like Zach and Matt’s relationship may be beyond repair, especially after Zach revealed he doesn’t really communicate with Matt anymore. The relationship is still tense, and it hasn’t helped that Zach moved his family an hour away to Battleground, Washington.









The family strife is at an all-time high, and fans believe that the feud could possibly go on for years. Matt has always been known to be a bit stubborn, so it’s no surprise the family has gone nowhere in the farm negotiations. TLC viewers often saw how Matt would disregard Amy Roloff’s opinions and carry on with his own ideas. It isn’t too far-fetched to think that Zach got tired of his father’s mind games and finally realized he could walk away from their toxic relationship.

As the new season of Little People, Big World has progressed, fans can see that the father-son duo are very uncomfortable around one another. The relationship will need a lot of work from both sides, and right now, it doesn’t look like the 32-year-old is interested in reconciling. Zach is concentrating on his growing family and hopes to not follow in his father’s footsteps.





