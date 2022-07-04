Mick Jagger praises Adele at Rolling Stones gig – but says he’s worn ‘sparklier’ dresses

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

Similarly, Mick wrote on his platform: “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

“I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID.

“We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick.”