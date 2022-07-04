Minecraft map of WoW Stormwind has Blizzard impressed

There are plenty of Minecraft maps representing blocky versions of your favourite games, from Elden Ring to Mario Kart. One of the most impressive recreations we’ve seen is still in the works, and it’s all about World of Warcraft – in fact, it’s so impressive that even Blizzard itself has complimented it.

YouTuber Yunatahel, who does a lot of World of Warcraft videos, also happens to be recreating Stormwind from the MMO game in Minecraft. Stormwind, also known as Stormwing City, is the capital city of the area known as Stormwind and the largest human city in Azeroth. It’s named so because of sudden squalls of wind that occur due to a leyline pattern around the city.

While this Minecraft build is still in the works, the video shows off a stunning level of detail and craftsmanship – not to mention adoration for the source material. Each building is adorned with a beautiful tiled roof, the cobbled walkways look almost real, and the lighting effects add a sense of life to the area as well. A bevy of shops, waterways, and churches litter the area, and we can’t wait to explore it.

It’s so impressive that even the official Blizzard account for Warcraft in French has complimented it, saying that it “can’t wait to see the final result.”

There’s no word on a release date for the map as of yet, but we’d definitely recommend keeping an eye on Yunatahel’s Twitter and YouTube if you’d be interested in exploring the area when it’s all done. We’d also wager it wouldn’t be too long until modders could add in quests too, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves a little.

In other news, you can now live out your most Miniony life thanks to a new Minecraft DLC. Are they more or less annoying than the Rabbids? Whoever wins, we lose.