Mounties investigating suspicious death in Norway House

Norway House RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a 41-year-old male.

In a news release, RCMP said officers were called to a home in the Paupanekis Point area of Norway House at around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday for a report that a man was in medical distress.

The man, who is from Norway House Cree Nation, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP said the death is considered suspicious, adding investigators believe the man was in a physical altercation with an unknown person during the evening of July 1. Officers from the community, along with the RCMP Major Crime Services and the Forensic Identification Section, are investigating the death.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6715, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online.