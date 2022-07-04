Mutual relationship between HCMC and Frankfurt strengthens

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Mayor of Frankfurt Peter Feldmann (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai was pleased to welcome Mayor Peter Feldmann back to visit Ho Chi Minh City after his visit in November 2021, when the city had just reopened after the Covid-19 epidemic.

Appreciating the visit of Mayor Peter Feldmann this time with many important contents, Chairman Phan Van Mai affirmed that the relationship between Germany and Vietnam, including the relationship between Frankfurt and Ho Chi Minh City, is constantly developing. He hoped that the two countries would continue to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, information technology, science, environmental protection, and tourism.

Regarding educational cooperation, Ho Chi Minh City is ready to promote cooperation between universities in the two cities.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee welcomed the opening of the Frankfurt City representative office in Ho Chi Minh City, saying that the municipal government will create favorable conditions for the office to operate effectively, bringing cooperation and investment relations between the two cities better. He invited Frankfurt Mayor Peter Feldmann to attend a dialogue between the HCMC government and its satellite cities, which is slated to take place in December.

Frankfurt Mayor Peter Feldmann expressed his delight at witnessing the city’s revival in the post-Covid-19 period. He expressed his expectation that in the coming time, the two cities will continue to further promote existing cooperation, and expand cooperation in many fields such as information technology, transportation, education, and the environment.

During his business trip to Ho Chi Minh City, the Mayor of Frankfurt will attend the opening ceremony of the Frankfurt city representative office in the southern metropolis, attend the International Automobile Industry Exhibition at SECC, and visit some German enterprises in the city.

