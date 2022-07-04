Mythoverse Studios appoints Anshu Patni as CEO, gaming and Web3.0

Mythoverse Studios has appointed Anshu Patni as its CEO, gaming and Web3.0. The appointment is in line with the company’s foray into the Web3.0 space, where it aims to bring newer immersive experiences for its audiences inspired by stories from Indian mythology.

“The work we have done over the past few years at Mythoverse lends itself to the huge opportunity that Metaverse offers. As part of this expansion, I am bringing on board Patni as our CEO for the Web3.0 and gaming business. Under her leadership, we will open and explore new frontiers of immersive experiences that we hope to exploit at Mythoverse Studios and for all the IP we own and create at Phantom Studios and Cinergy Films,” Madhu Mantena, founder, Mythoverse Studios, said.

Patni comes with over a decade of experience in the content, and gaming business under her belt. In her new role, she will have her eyes set on bringing the immersive world of mythoverse in its Web3.0 avatar. Patni has an experience of over 15 years in the entertainment and content ecosystem. In her previous roles, she has helmed CHNO Media and was the business head at CAA KWAN.

“After having worked with content platforms, producers and artists across entertainment and gaming in the Web2.0 space, I am looking forward to creating new experiences in the Web3.0 space for Mythoverse and the immersive world of entertainment that we are building,” Patni stated.