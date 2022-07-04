Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 4, 2022

On a day of celebration and exciting festivities such as the Independence Day, the most common reason why one might stay inside is if it happened to be raining. However, if that is the case in your territory (or if you have your reasons to prefer staying indoors instead), there are plenty of great titles on the Netflix Top 10 today to check out. To witness the explosive displays on the lists of Netflix’s most popular (opens in new tab) movies and TV in the U.S., read on.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – July 4, 2022

Because the Fourth of July is a time meant to be spent with family, it is not surprise that a fun animated family film like Sing 2 is, once again, Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. with new action-comedy The Man from Toronto and 2015’s Jason Statham-led thriller Wild Card back in second and third place. However, they are now followed by the conclusion of Christopher Nolan’s live-action Batman movies – 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises – as it sits above director Todd Phillps’ 2003 comedy Old School, 2011’s Contraband with Mark Wahlberg, and Adam Sandler’s sports drama Hustle. New to the list is a Dave Bautista-led revenge flick from 2018 called Final Score in eighth place above the Oscar-winning Zero Dark Thirty and Frank Darabont’s heartbreaking Stephen King adaptation, The Mist.

1. Sing 2

2. The Man from Toronto

3. Wild Card

4. The Dark Knight Rises

5. Old School

6. Contraband

7. Hustle

8. Final Score

9. Zero Dark Thirty

10. The Mist

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. – July 4, 2022

It is no surprise that Stranger Things is still reigning supreme on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. on the Fourth of July as Season 3 takes place around said holiday (or because the Season 4 finale dropped days earlier, probably). Back in second and third is inventive superhero TV show The Umbrella Academy and paranormal docuseries The UnXplained above treasure-hunting docuseries Pirate Gold of Adak Island switching places with hit sitcom The Upshaws as reality series Snowflake Mountain, coming-of-age fantasy Legacies, and fellow CW favorite All American have not budged since yesterday. Meanwhile, after making a surprise return to the list over the weekend, The Lincoln Lawyer has reached a new verdict, surpassing the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

1. Stranger Things

2. The Umbrella Academy

3. The UnXplained

4. Pirate Gold Of Adak Island

5. The Upshaws

6. Snowflake Mountain

7. Legacies

8. All American

9. The Lincoln Lawyer

10. Grey’s Anatomy

Whether you are getting your entertainment from the sky watching your local fireworks display or from your own Netflix subscription, just remember that today is a day of great importance and great celebration that is mean to be honored with the people you love. Once your Fourth of July festivities have concluded, be sure to check back tomorrow for our next daily breakdown of what movies and TV shows people are watching the most on the streaming giant.

