Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 4, 2022


On a day of celebration and exciting festivities such as the Independence Day, the most common reason why one might stay inside is if it happened to be raining. However, if that is the case in your territory (or if you have your reasons to prefer staying indoors instead), there are plenty of great titles on the Netflix Top 10 today to check out. To witness the explosive displays on the lists of Netflix’s most popular (opens in new tab) movies and TV in the U.S., read on.

Gunter, Buster Moon and Ash in Sing 2

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – July 4, 2022

Because the Fourth of July is a time meant to be spent with family, it is not surprise that a fun animated family film like Sing 2 is, once again, Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. with new action-comedy The Man from Toronto and 2015’s Jason Statham-led thriller Wild Card back in second and third place. However, they are now followed by the conclusion of Christopher Nolan’s live-action Batman movies – 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises – as it sits above director Todd Phillps’ 2003 comedy Old School, 2011’s Contraband with Mark Wahlberg, and Adam Sandler’s sports drama Hustle. New to the list is a Dave Bautista-led revenge flick from 2018 called Final Score in eighth place above the Oscar-winning Zero Dark Thirty and Frank Darabont’s heartbreaking Stephen King adaptation, The Mist.

  • 1. Sing 2
  • 2. The Man from Toronto
  • 3. Wild Card
  • 4. The Dark Knight Rises
  • 5. Old School
  • 6. Contraband
  • 7. Hustle
  • 8. Final Score
  • 9. Zero Dark Thirty
  • 10. The Mist



