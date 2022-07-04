New Zealand’s Only Local Cloud Provider Now Carbon-zero

Catalyst Cloud are

excited to announce they have attained Toitū net carbonzero

certification, making them Aotearoa New Zealand’s own

carbon-zero cloud provider. With NZ public cloud spend

expected to grow year on year by more than 22%, hitting $2.6

billion this year, energy use to support cloud services is

only going to increase over time. The certification with Toitū

Envirocare shows the commitment of the NZ owned and

operated cloud computing company to reduce their carbon

footprint and do their part to build a low emissions

economy.

The Toitū net carbonzero certification

involved working with Toitū Envirocare to measure carbon

emissions, setting mitigation and reduction targets, and

investing in carbon credit projects to compensate for their

emissions. It covers all the company’s cloud computing

infrastructure and operations, from their two office spaces

in Wellington and Auckland shared with sister company

Catalyst.net, to their three data centres in Wellington,

Porirua and Hamilton. Catalyst.net have attained the

certification alongside Catalyst Cloud.

Catalyst

Cloud’s net carbon zero certification is good news for the

public sector with their requirement to be carbon neutral by

2025. It means government agencies now have a local

government approved, carbon-zero cloud provider to support

them to reach their emission reduction targets as set out in

the government’s recent Emissions

Reduction Plan – as well as the assurance of data

sovereignty that comes with being the only NZ-owned cloud

provider available to government agencies.

The net

carbonzero certification comes soon after Catalyst Cloud was

awarded an All-of-Government

contract for cloud services in March of this year. Until

then, government agencies wanting to adopt the Government’s

Cloud First policy under these agreements had to store

their data offshore in foreign owned data centres. As New

Zealand’s only locally owned and operated cloud provider,

the Catalyst

Cloud Framework Agreement gives government agencies the

opportunity to keep their applications and data safely in

Aotearoa, protected by NZ laws and data privacy

regulations.

Catalyst

Cloud CEO, Doug Dixon said, “Along with keeping cloud

spend and data safely in Aotearoa on Kiwi owned cloud

infrastructure, we want to support our government agencies

and other business customers to reduce their climate impact

through their procurement. I’m extremely proud of the

Catalyst Cloud team who put in a lot of work over the last

18 months to measure our emissions and work with Toitū

Envirocare to achieve the certification. While still in the

early days of our carbon neutrality journey, we are

committed to doing our part to keep global temperatures

within a 1.5°C increase. The buck stops with us – taking

care of our emissions is our responsibility, no-one

else’s. It is important to us that we do what we can to

promote a sustainable local economy.”

The company

went through a rigorous process to measure their greenhouse

gas emissions, which for both Catalyst Cloud and

Catalyst.net combined was 160.47 tCOe for the year to

March 2021. Catalyst Cloud’s three data centres are the

predominant creators of these greenhouse gas emissions as

they host always-on services which require significant power

and cooling. Catalyst Cloud has invested in certified carbon

credit projects to offset the impact of their emissions

while they continue to measure their ongoing impact and set

reduction targets.

Catalyst Cloud are committed to

managing and reducing their emissions over time focusing on

a range of projects to improve overall electricity

consumption and minimise both employee air travel and office

commute. One example includes increasing the data density on

storage nodes meaning fewer servers would be required to

service the increasing storage needs, leading to less

materials and energy usage. Another example is the company

policy to support a work-from-home structure for

employees.

Doug Dixon went on to say “We acknowledge

that data centres are, by nature, high energy users. But

unlike the global cloud providers operating in Aotearoa, who

use coal-generated electricity in Australia, Catalyst Cloud

has always bought power from companies that only generate

from local renewable sources. We are committed to using 100%

renewable energy, with all direct energy used being sourced,

and certified renewable and carbon neutral, through the

Toitū scheme.”

Catalyst Cloud encourages the tech

industry to take action to reduce their carbon footprint.

“It’s in all our interests to go zero-carbon as soon as

we’re able,” said Dixon.

About

Catalyst Cloud

Catalyst Cloud is Aotearoa

New Zealand’s cloud provider. With offices in Wellington

and Auckland, Catalyst Cloud has been providing cloud

infrastructure and platform services at international

standards since 2014 and became an independent company

within the Catalyst IT group in August 2017.

As a New

Zealand owned and operated business, all our clients’ data

stays safely in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and

data privacy regulations. Catalyst Cloud provides open

technologies, like OpenStack and Kubernetes, so clients are

never locked in.

Catalyst Cloud is dedicated to

growing the digital economy in Aotearoa, with every dollar

spent on our cloud solutions driving local innovation,

talent and growth.

Website:

https://catalystcloud.nz/

