New Zealand’s Only Local Cloud Provider Now Carbon-zero

Catalyst Cloud are
excited to announce they have attained Toitū net carbonzero
certification, making them Aotearoa New Zealand’s own
carbon-zero cloud provider. With NZ public cloud spend
expected to grow year on year by more than 22%, hitting $2.6
billion this year, energy use to support cloud services is
only going to increase over time. The certification with Toitū
Envirocare shows the commitment of the NZ owned and
operated cloud computing company to reduce their carbon
footprint and do their part to build a low emissions
economy.
The Toitū net carbonzero certification
involved working with Toitū Envirocare to measure carbon
emissions, setting mitigation and reduction targets, and
investing in carbon credit projects to compensate for their
emissions. It covers all the company’s cloud computing
infrastructure and operations, from their two office spaces
in Wellington and Auckland shared with sister company
Catalyst.net, to their three data centres in Wellington,
Porirua and Hamilton. Catalyst.net have attained the
certification alongside Catalyst Cloud.
Catalyst
Cloud’s net carbon zero certification is good news for the
public sector with their requirement to be carbon neutral by
2025. It means government agencies now have a local
government approved, carbon-zero cloud provider to support
them to reach their emission reduction targets as set out in
the government’s recent Emissions
Reduction Plan – as well as the assurance of data
sovereignty that comes with being the only NZ-owned cloud
provider available to government agencies.
The net
carbonzero certification comes soon after Catalyst Cloud was
awarded an All-of-Government
contract for cloud services in March of this year. Until
then, government agencies wanting to adopt the Government’s
Cloud First policy under these agreements had to store
their data offshore in foreign owned data centres. As New
Zealand’s only locally owned and operated cloud provider,
the Catalyst
Cloud Framework Agreement gives government agencies the
opportunity to keep their applications and data safely in
Aotearoa, protected by NZ laws and data privacy
regulations.
Catalyst
Cloud CEO, Doug Dixon said, “Along with keeping cloud
spend and data safely in Aotearoa on Kiwi owned cloud
infrastructure, we want to support our government agencies
and other business customers to reduce their climate impact
through their procurement. I’m extremely proud of the
Catalyst Cloud team who put in a lot of work over the last
18 months to measure our emissions and work with Toitū
Envirocare to achieve the certification. While still in the
early days of our carbon neutrality journey, we are
committed to doing our part to keep global temperatures
within a 1.5°C increase. The buck stops with us – taking
care of our emissions is our responsibility, no-one
else’s. It is important to us that we do what we can to
promote a sustainable local economy.”
The company
went through a rigorous process to measure their greenhouse
gas emissions, which for both Catalyst Cloud and
Catalyst.net combined was 160.47 tCOe for the year to
March 2021. Catalyst Cloud’s three data centres are the
predominant creators of these greenhouse gas emissions as
they host always-on services which require significant power
and cooling. Catalyst Cloud has invested in certified carbon
credit projects to offset the impact of their emissions
while they continue to measure their ongoing impact and set
reduction targets.
Catalyst Cloud are committed to
managing and reducing their emissions over time focusing on
a range of projects to improve overall electricity
consumption and minimise both employee air travel and office
commute. One example includes increasing the data density on
storage nodes meaning fewer servers would be required to
service the increasing storage needs, leading to less
materials and energy usage. Another example is the company
policy to support a work-from-home structure for
employees.
Doug Dixon went on to say “We acknowledge
that data centres are, by nature, high energy users. But
unlike the global cloud providers operating in Aotearoa, who
use coal-generated electricity in Australia, Catalyst Cloud
has always bought power from companies that only generate
from local renewable sources. We are committed to using 100%
renewable energy, with all direct energy used being sourced,
and certified renewable and carbon neutral, through the
Toitū scheme.”
Catalyst Cloud encourages the tech
industry to take action to reduce their carbon footprint.
“It’s in all our interests to go zero-carbon as soon as
we’re able,” said Dixon.
Catalyst Cloud is Aotearoa
New Zealand’s cloud provider. With offices in Wellington
and Auckland, Catalyst Cloud has been providing cloud
infrastructure and platform services at international
standards since 2014 and became an independent company
within the Catalyst IT group in August 2017.
As a New
Zealand owned and operated business, all our clients’ data
stays safely in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and
data privacy regulations. Catalyst Cloud provides open
technologies, like OpenStack and Kubernetes, so clients are
never locked in.
Catalyst Cloud is dedicated to
growing the digital economy in Aotearoa, with every dollar
spent on our cloud solutions driving local innovation,
talent and growth.
Website:
https://catalystcloud.nz/
