Parking law changes: Councils encouraged to launch new laws with drivers charged hundreds

Local authorities in Scotland can now implement a Workplace Parking Levy (WPL), which charges businesses for every parking space they have. The scheme would see employers pay an annual levy to the council for parking spaces they provide for employees.

Many are concerned this could lead to drivers being charged, as employers can choose to pass the costs onto the employees.

Nottingham is the only city in the UK to utilise a WPL and currently charges drivers £458 a year per parking space.

Any revenue raised from the scheme would be reinvested back into the public transport infrastructure of the area.

Jenny Gilruth, Minister for Transport, praised the new measures, saying they were important for the Scottish Government’s net zero goals.

