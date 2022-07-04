Pippa and Carole Middleton snubbed after being rejected for Wimbledon VIP seats

The royal is expected to carry out the duty as part of her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Besides her official duties, Kate is a huge tennis fan and has been a Wimbledon regular over the years, herself known to be handy with a racquet.

Her family have also been regulars in Centre Court’s Royal Box over the years, including her parents Carole and Michael, and her siblings, Pippa and James.

Etiquette at the SW19 venue means that the family should have access to the Royal Box, along with celebrities, tennis legends and other VIPs.

However, in 2017 Carole and Pippa sat outside the Royal Box, despite having been allowed into the exclusive area of the stands on previous occasions.

