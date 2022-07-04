Rafa Nadal leaves Centre Court in stitches with Taylor Fritz joke ahead of Wimbledon clash

Fritz has also already been looking ahead to another clash with the Spaniard. Speaking after he beat Jason Kubler in straight sets, the American said: “I mean, it will be a really fun match. I want to play him. I think that he probably really wants to beat me after Indian Wells. I think it will be really exciting.

“I think I’ll probably get his best game. Like I said, he definitely, definitely wants to beat me, play me I guess 100% healthy this time. I’ll just have to be very aggressive, play the big points well, serve well, do a lot of what I did in Indian Wells if I want to beat him.”