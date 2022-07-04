Rafael Nadal v Botic van de Zandschulp LIVE: Spaniard eyes third Slam in 2022 at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal can keep his hopes of winning a Calendar Slam alive if he defeats Botic van de Zandschulp today. The Spaniard, who has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, will move to within three games of a third Slam this year with a win over his Dutch opponent.

Nadal is, however, expecting anything but a walk in the park despite heading into the tie the hot favourite.

Speaking about his opponent ahead of the match on Centre Court, he said: “Well, he’s a player that have been improving unbelievable the last year. Was a good challenge in the French and I think he will be more, no? He’s a complete player with a lot of great things, and I need to keep going the way that I played today, no?

“Playing aggressive and playing with the right energy. Let’s see. He’s a tough opponent, but we are in fourth round. That’s the way that it should be.”

