RCMP investigate suspicious death in Norway House, Man. | CBC News

Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened in a northern Manitoba First Nation over the long weekend.

RCMP were called to a residence on Paupanekis Point in Norway House Cree Nation at about 10 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a man in medical distress, according to a Monday news release.

They found a 41-year-old man from Norway House, who was sent to hospital and was pronounced dead. RCMP consider his death suspicious.

Investigators believe he was in a physical altercation with an unknown person during the night of July 1.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact Norway House investigators at 204-359-6715 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Secure tips can also be subumitted online.

More from CBC Manitoba: