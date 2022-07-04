Royal Family LIVE: Meghan and Harry ‘still not trusted’ by William and Kate after Oprah

Meghan Markle wants to be in the White House, it has been claimed.

Speaking on Sky News Australia, Sky News host Rita Panahi discussed Meghan’s political ambitions.

Asked about Meghan’s “great new plan”, Ms Panahi said: “Meghan is headed for bigger and better things.

“Forget the Royal Family, they [Meghan and Harry] aren’t royals anymore.

“She wants to be in the White House.

“She’s going to be at protests.

“She’s going to be more outspoken.”

She concluded: “President Meghan, can you imagine that.”

READ MORE