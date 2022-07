Rylan gasped: “Oh no wait because you’re giving away a secret.”

The One Show presenter then went on to share some insight of his own, revealing to viewers it is in fact true for everyone appearing on the Channel 4 show.

“So I watch TV like…” he said pointing to a flatscreen in the studio set. “But actually you watch it on a 15 inch because it has to go through a certain system.”

Nodding in agreement John continued by explaining the reasons behind this show spoiler.