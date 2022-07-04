Sophie Wessex pays moving tribute to late father-in-law Prince Philip during Scotland trip

Sophie Wessex, 57, honoured the late Duke of Edinburgh by planting a rose in his memory during the Royal Family’s Holyrood Week visit to Scotland. The Countess of Wessex made the journey into Scotland alongside her husband Prince Edward, 58 and her 96-year-old mother-in-law, the Queen.
However, the mother-of-two also paid a visit to Capability Scotland to celebrate the charity’s 75th anniversary.
The charity provides care, support and education for disabled children and adults across Scotland.
In a post on the Royal Family Instagram account, an update revealed the Countess’ tribute to the late Duke.
It said: “The Countess of Wessex visited Capability Scotland’s Riccarton Service to celebrate the charity’s 75th anniversary, and plant a rose in memory of their former Patron, The Duke of Edinburgh.”
Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 aged 99, was patron of the charity for a total of 60 years.
According to the Royal Family website, Sophie’s visit to Capability Scotland came on the same day the Queen met with the 51-year-old Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Sophie later joined her husband Edward for a garden party at the Queen’s Edinburgh residence.
They were joined by Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
A total of 6,000 guests had been invited to the event in recognition of their contribution to communities across Scotland.
Holyrood Week came to a close as Edward, who is known as the Earl of Forfar north of the border, hosted an event for Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders across Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Sophie previously opened up about her close relationship with the Iron Duke before his death last year.
Speaking about her relationship with her father-in-law, the Countess said: “Cooking is something that I love talking to him about.
“And he loves watching cookery programmes.
“Hairy Bikers I think is one of his favourites.”
