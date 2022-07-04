Sophie Wessex pays moving tribute to late father-in-law Prince Philip during Scotland trip

Sophie Wessex, 57, honoured the late Duke of Edinburgh by planting a rose in his memory during the Royal Family’s Holyrood Week visit to Scotland. The Countess of Wessex made the journey into Scotland alongside her husband Prince Edward, 58 and her 96-year-old mother-in-law, the Queen.

However, the mother-of-two also paid a visit to Capability Scotland to celebrate the charity’s 75th anniversary.

The charity provides care, support and education for disabled children and adults across Scotland.

In a post on the Royal Family Instagram account, an update revealed the Countess’ tribute to the late Duke.

It said: “The Countess of Wessex visited Capability Scotland’s Riccarton Service to celebrate the charity’s 75th anniversary, and plant a rose in memory of their former Patron, The Duke of Edinburgh.”

JUST IN: Queen refused Meghan and Harry’s Lilibet photo plea due to ‘medical concern with her eyes’