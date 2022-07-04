Stranger Things: Best Monster TV Shows & Movies to Watch Next

Robert Rodriguez’s fourth feature, the 1998 sci-fi horror film The Faculty, is an entertaining homage to classic man vs. monster movies from the 1950s such as Invasion of the Body Snatchers and The Thing. In fact, ‘Body Snatchers meets high school’ would be a perfect tagline for this underrated teen flick starring an ensemble cast that includes Josh Hartnett, Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Famke Janssen, Robert Patrick, Usher, Jon Stewart, and Elijah Wood. It’s the classic setup: when alien parasites begin infecting teachers at Herrington High School and taking over their bodies, an unlikely team-up between popular kids, nerds, and misfits are all that stand between these grotesque invaders and the rest of their Ohio town. Come for the teen angst, stay for the hilariously gruesome gags sprinkled throughout. John Saavedra

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Stream on: Prime Video/Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK)

Obviously Buffy, of course Buffy. If it’s high schoolers battling demons, quipping and falling in love you want then there’s really nowhere else to look than the WB/UPN series which ran for seven seasons between 1997-2003. The story of the one girl in all the world with the strength to fight the forces of evil has made headlines in recent years for the unacceptable behind-the-scenes behaviour of creator/showrunner Joss Whedon. That needed dragging out into the light and has understandably tainted the show by association, yet the work remains, and the work (including that of plenty of contributors other than Whedon) remains largely, great. Viewers will have their own mileage on how dated/uncomfortable it feels to watch now but it’s still Buffy, a collection of great fantasy horror stories based on the eternal truism that high school can be hell. LM

IT: Chapters I & II

Stream on: HBO Max, Netflix (US); Netflix & various to buy/rent (UK)

Stephen King’s 1986 horror tome may have once been considered unfilmable for the big screen, but director Andy Muschietti proved otherwise with his two-part adaptation that delivers not only a heartfelt coming-of-age story but also plenty of scares. The first film is set in 1989 and follows a group of kids who call themselves the Losers Club as they face the flesh-eating supernatural being that haunts the sewers of their hometown. It’s in this opening chapter that Muschietti hooks its audience with a teen cast as charming and lovable as the one assembled by the Duffer Brothers for Stranger Things.

While the sequel brings in way more star power, including Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, and James McAvoy, it’s the initial group of young actors that prove to be the heart of this story, and it’s sad to see them grow up into disillusioned adults in Chapter Two. That said, when it comes to the titular monster, Bill Skarsgård is consistently terrifying as wonderfully mean-spirited Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Even Vecna wouldn’t dare mess with this guy. JS