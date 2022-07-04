Strike set to hit 13% of Norway’s gas exports this week | Montel

The strike would involve close to 200 member of the Lederne union and was set to cut gas production by 292,000 bbl of oil equivalent per day, it added in a statement.

The industrial action would affect work at the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg Northeast fields from Tuesday, while on Wednesday the Heidrun, Aasta Hansteen and Kristin fields would also be affected – with all facilities then having to shut down.

Talks are ongoing between the union and management over a possible pay deal but there had been no breakthrough to the time of writing.

The strike is likely to further escalate Europe’s energy price crisis as the region struggles with a curb to Russian flows amid rising tensions due to the war in Ukraine.

Nominated gas flows from Norway to rest of Europe through pipelines stood at 332.8 mcm/day on Monday morning.