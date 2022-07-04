Supo: Denmark, Norway shootings do not affect Finland’s threat assessment

Finland’s terrorism threat assessment level currently stands at two out of a four-point scale — also referred to as “increased,” according to Supo, the Finnish Security Intelligence Service.

Recent fatal mass shooting incidents in Denmark and Norway, despite their seriousness, have not affected threat assessment levels in Finland, according to the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo).

On Sunday night, three people were killed in a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark. On the morning of 25 June, a shooting outside a popular LGBTQ+ bar in Oslo, Norway, claimed two lives and wounded more than 20 others.

Supo’s communication specialist, Karoliina Romanoff, told Yle by email on Monday that Finland’s terrorism threat assessment process already takes into account the possibility of attacks carried out by individuals, as well as threats posed by groups or organisations.

