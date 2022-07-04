Yoimiya joins the roster of new Genshin Impact characters as part of the current Genshin Impact banner alongside the four-star Sayu. If you’re looking for the best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact, then here’s how to create the ideal build based on Yoimiya’s abilities.

The Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner, Tapestry of Golden Flames, has dropped. You now have a chance to play as the five-star firework shop owner, also known as the Queen of the Summer Festival, who lives in Inazuma City in Hanamizaka. She is a five-star Pyro bow user, and although players may be hesitant to try her out due to her lack of AoE damage, the best Yoimiya build proves why she should be used in the primary DPS role.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya DPS build

The best Genshin Impact Yoimiya build is:

Weapon: Thundering Pulse

Artifacts: Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (four-piece)

Yoimiya works best as the main DPS of the group, bolstered by support characters who compliment her Pyro element, like Bennett and Xingqiu.

Best Genshin Impact Yoimiya weapon

Thundering Pulse is a five-star bow in the 2.0 update. It was available on the Epitome Invocation banner alongside Yoimiya. This deadly bow increases attack by 20%, with a critical damage sub-stat. It also increases normal attack damage by stacking Thunder Emblems using normal attacks and casting elemental skills to increase her attack by 12/24/40%, depending on the number of Thunder Emblem stack increments.

It’s worth checking out our guide on how to use the weapon pity system for a chance to pull Thundering Pulse. If, however, Thundering Pulse is but a distant dream – the Skyward Harp is a solid pick for critical damage. It increases the critical damage stat by 20%, while hits also have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack dealing 125% physical attack damage – this can occur every four seconds. Rust is also a good four-star pick; its Rapid Firing increases normal attack damage by 50%, but decreases charged attack damage by 10%.

Another four-star weapon option is Rust. It increases normal attack damage from 40% at its base level and up to 80% when fully upgraded but decreases her aimed shot damage initially by 8% and up to 12%.

Best Genshin Impact Yoimiya Artifacts

For the artifacts, we recommend the four-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence. If Yoimiya has 15 or more energy, casting elemental skills means she loses this energy to increase the attack damage of normal, charged, and plunging attacks by 50% for ten seconds.

You could also use the Summer Night’s Bloom four-piece – while protected by a shield, and you gain an additional 40% normal and charged attack damage. A character like Zhongli would fit well into the team comp, as he debuffs enemies and allows Yoimiya to focus on what she does best: damage output.

That’s the best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact. If, however, you’re still unsure if Yoimiya is the right character for your party, take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to see how they rank. Give our Genshin Impact 2.8 update guide a read to find out who else is coming to the game in July.