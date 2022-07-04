The best MW MP5 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

As with most other seasons in Call of Duty: Warzone, the submachine gun category is one of the most saturated classes in Season 4. It features a wide variety of usable weapons, from the dominant Marco-5 and MP40 to the viable Type 100 and Mac-10. However, there are also weapons in the SMG class that players might overlook when opting to go with off-meta loadouts. The Modern Warfare (MW) MP5 is one of these weapons that newcomers might overlook when picking a Warzone loadout.

The MW MP5 is the original king of the SMG category; it dominated the first seasons of Warzone thanks to its high damage range, recoil control and mobility. Of course, other weapons eventually came and usurped the MP5’s place at the top of the meta. Still, the developers have never truly nerfed the MW MP5 to the point where it’s completely unusable. That still rings true in Season 4, as the MW MP5 has one of the better SMG loadouts in Season 4 of Warzone.

To see the full loadout for the MW MP5 in Warzone Season 4, keep reading below.

Best MW MP5 loadout in Warzone

Arguably the MW MP5’s biggest selling point, especially compared to other SMGs, is its mobility; the gun has an amazingly fast loadout, mainly thanks to its base mobility. If players are looking for a weapon to dominate on a map like Rebirth Island or Fortune’s Keep, then there aren’t many stronger options than the MW MP5. Of course, to get the most out of the SMG, players will want to equip its best loadout in Warzone.

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Players who use this loadout won’t be disappointed. The loadout holds up extremely well against the current meta SMGs in Warzone and is one of the top options for the smaller maps.