The Day Before system requirements aren’t too demanding, but the open-world MMO is ravenous when it comes to RAM. While the post-apocalyptic survival romp will run on a low-end graphics card from 2015, you might need to revamp your rig if you want to play with higher settings enabled.

According to The Day Before system requirements on Steam, you’re going to need something on par with the Nvidia GTX 960 to boot up the MMO. To boost fps or play at higher resolutions, you’ll need to use a GPU like the GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. Naturally, using the best graphics card will facilitate a higher quality experience with minimal cost to frame rate, but if you’re struggling to get a hold of newer parts, a slightly older GeForce card should be up to the task.

Just like its zombie inhabitants, The Day Before is afflicted with hunger, but for gaming RAM rather than flesh. The MMO’s system requirements demand at least 10GB, and you’ll need 16GB to match Fntastic’s recommended specs. It’s worth noting that it’s not unreasonable for a developer to suggest playing with the latter in 2022, but meeting the former minimum threshold could be a struggle for anyone playing on an 8GB gaming laptop or desktop rig.

If you’re lucky enough to own an RTX graphics card, you’ll be able to take advantage of features like Nvidia DLSS upscaling and ray tracing. The green team’s features should help both enhance the city streets of post-pandemic America and keep frame rates high, and it could save you from having to lower the game’s settings.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-4430

AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7 6700K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

AMD Radeon RX 550 Intel Core i5-6600K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 VRAM 2GB 4GB Storage 75GB 75GB

Take The Day Before system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run The Day Before?