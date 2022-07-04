‘They’ll stop at nothing!’ Jeremy Clarkson terrified about thieves targeting farm

Meanwhile Jeremy claimed in a Slovenian radio interview this month that The Grand Tour will be returning to TV screens soon.

He has suggested a wait of around six months while the recent footage he, James May and Richard Hammond filmed is edited.

His recent Instagram posts have showed snippets from the wrap party, with revellers drinking beers and gin and tonics while enjoying songs such as Stevie Wonder’s Superstition.

The trio flew to Europe by private jet, before embarking on a several week long tour including Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia – and now Jeremy is heading back to his beloved farm, making it a little easier for him to guard it from orchid and wheat thieves.