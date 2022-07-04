This One Step May Lead To A More Successful Relationship, Says A Psychotherapist

To reiterate: Your checklist should not be about physical attributes. The benefit of creating this list is to get clear about what you’re actually looking for, and what traits you think would best support your life. Remember, a relationship should enhance your existing life, rather than create your happiness.

“The problem is we don’t approach dating with the same discipline that we approach our careers and our business,” notes Frank. “When I work with clients who are interested in dating, we need a strategy and we have to start with: what are your non-negotiables?”

Frank explains that it can be helpful to break down your red lights, yellow lights, and green lights, uncovering which actions in a partner you’re willing to accept, move forward with caution, or call it quits over.

In the early days of a fresh relationship it’s far too easy to get whisked away in the idea of a new person, but approaching your romance with a list can allow you to be more pragmatic and objective about whether or not this person is actually a good fit in your life.