UK hydrogen vehicle infrastructure to be unlocked with new funding – ‘needs to happen now’

BP and BOC, a Linde company, have completed a detailed joint feasibility study exploring optimised designs for a potential hydrogen distribution and supply network for heavy-duty transportation in the UK.

The nine-month study provided important technical insights into requirements and options for hydrogen distribution, station design considerations, and dispensing costs for heavy-duty transport applications.

The study concluded that, in the near-term, distribution of hydrogen as compressed gas via road trailer is the best option to stimulate the UK market for hydrogen fuel for heavy-duty transport.

BP and BOC are now exploring opportunities to collaborate to design and deploy an initial network for heavy-duty transport hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in the UK.

