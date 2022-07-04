UK hydrogen vehicle infrastructure to be unlocked with new funding – ‘needs to happen now’

BP and BOC, a Linde company, have completed a detailed joint feasibility study exploring optimised designs for a potential hydrogen distribution and supply network for heavy-duty transportation in the UK.
The nine-month study provided important technical insights into requirements and options for hydrogen distribution, station design considerations, and dispensing costs for heavy-duty transport applications.
The study concluded that, in the near-term, distribution of hydrogen as compressed gas via road trailer is the best option to stimulate the UK market for hydrogen fuel for heavy-duty transport.
BP and BOC are now exploring opportunities to collaborate to design and deploy an initial network for heavy-duty transport hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in the UK.
“They need and want to decarbonise.
“Cutting HGV emissions requires new infrastructure, and by bringing together our technical expertise, understanding of the supply chain, and insights from our customers, I am confident that together we can do more to drive change at pace for our customers.”
BP highlighted how reducing emissions from heavy-duty transportation can make an important contribution to meeting the UK’s climate goals.
While making up just five percent of vehicle miles, HGVs accounted for around 16 percent of UK road transport tailpipe emissions in 2019.
In August 2021, the Government announced plans for a “world-leading” hydrogen economy which is set to support over 9,000 jobs and unlock £4billion in investment by 2030.
It is supporting hydrogen use in transport with a £23million Hydrogen for Transport Programme.
This will look to expand cleaner hydrogen options for the UK and will help the Government move towards a net-zero future in 2050.
BP plans to build H2Teesside, a 1GW blue hydrogen production facility integrated with carbon capture and storage to help decarbonise heavy industry on Teesside.
BOC is the UK’s leading supplier of hydrogen, operating the UK’s largest independently owned hydrogen production plant in Teesside.
Jim Mercer, Business President, BOC UK & Ireland said: “If we are to meet net-zero targets, tackling road freight emissions needs to happen now.
“This study shows us the optimal ways in which hydrogen can be used to help decarbonise the UK freight sector and BOC is proud to bring its extensive experience and expertise to this collaboration with BP, as we look at opportunities to deliver a hydrogen refuelling network for the UK’s Heavy Goods Vehicle market.”
In the past, BP has partnered with ADNOC – the UAE’s largest energy company – who have taken a 25 percent stake in the design phase of H2Teesside.
