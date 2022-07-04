What’s on Apple TV+ – and Is the Streaming Service Actually Worth It?

There are a plethora of streaming services out there, all filled with too much content to keep up with. And in the race to become streaming titans, all these platforms got further away from the original promise of streaming. That was to cut cable and have it all in one area, but that’s become increasingly unlikely. But one of the current rising stars in the streaming game is Apple TV+, which some audiences may not even know much about.

Full of original exclusive programming, as well as tons of science fiction adaptations, Apple TV+ is definitely a dark horse in the streaming race. It’s also available at a pretty affordable price, making it mighty tempting to those looking for cheap but filling entertainment. Before you sign up for the service yourself, here’s a look at what Apple TV+ offers and whether it can replace other platforms.

What Films and TV Shows Does Apple TV+ Offer?

Apple TV+ has quite a bit of prestige format entertainment, making it feel closer to HBO Max in content than something like Netflix or Hulu. Examples include the fan-favorite sports dramedy Ted Lasso, which sees Jason Sudeikis play a football coach who hops across the pond to take over a soccer team. This concept comes from a joke “character” that Sudeikis played in a commercial once, showcasing how high the quality of the shows are on Apple TV+ when something like this can become a great show.





There are also tons of sci-fi and fantasy hits like the Jason Momoa show See, the Isaac Asimov adaptation Foundation and the M. Night Shyamalan horror series Servant. Other programming includes movies, such as the newly acclaimed film Cha Cha Real Smooth and the equally praised nature documentary series Prehistoric Planet. Attracting big-time and independent talent helps make the shows and movies on the service so high quality. While that’s only scratching the surface of all that Apple TV+ offers, there’s still the question of whether the service is worth it.

Is Apple TV+ Worth It?

Apple+ costs only $4.99 a month, which is pretty affordable as far as prestige streaming content services go. Anyone who purchases a new Apple product also gets the service free for three months, allowing them to begin binging hours of content without the commitment. However, how much longer some will want Apple TV+ afterward is questionable. The service is based more around exclusive content than anything else, as Apple doesn’t want it to be full of shows which will have to get shuffled out when the streaming rights go elsewhere. Thus, there’s a lot less mileage on Apple TV+ than other platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.





On the other hand, this assures that it doesn’t just become a content farm. The originals are all made to be worth the watch, and with features like 4K and Dolby Vision, it will be an experience beyond breathtaking. Thus, whether you should subscribe to Apple TV+ comes down to if you want to watch a somewhat smaller selection of surefire hits and if you have an extra $5 to spare per month.