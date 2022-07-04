Who is Sir Cliff Richard? All about the 81-year-old legend who sang at Wimbledon

To commemorate the 100 years of Centre Court celebrations at Wimbledon, the who’s who of the tennis community along with other high-profile names were in attendance. Roger Federer, Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Sue Barker were some of the notable personalities representing the sport.

Sir Cliff Richard, a British music icon and avid tennis fan, was also present. The 81-year-old decided the occasion needed a musical intervention, and treated the audience with a surprise rendition of his #1 hit song, Summer Holiday. He got the crowd up and moving and was cheered on by them, but his performance was praised and derided in equal measure on social media.

“I thought the whole point of spending £75m on a retractable roof at Wimbledon was to PREVENT Cliff Richard singalongs…” one user tweeted.

I thought the whole point of spending £75m on a retractable roof at Wimbledon was to PREVENT Cliff Richard singalongs…

What on earth is this shit show on Centre Court? No one, not a single person, wants to see Cliff Richard sing or John McEnroe talk about the 80s. Lots of people want to watch tennis though so shall we get on with that? #Wimbledon

“The “jokes” some people are making about Cliff Richard singing at #Wimbledon are just mean-spirited, plain nasty, and tinged with ageism. They think they’re being all funny and clever, but really they’re just ridiculing an 81 year old man. It’s just not nice,” one user opined.