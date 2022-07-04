‘WhosImmortal’ reveals the AUG meta loadout for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone player and YouTube influencer “WhosImmortal” has revealed a sleeper build for Cold War AUG, which might be a meta weapon in Season 4.

Call of Duty Warzone’s “Mercenaries of Fortune” patch has brought some highly anticipated changes to the game. It has added a brand new map called Fortune’s Keep, along with drastic changes to the already existing map of Caldera.

The new patch has also bought a brand new vehicle along with fresh game modes, weapons, and drastic changes to Warzone’s gun meta.

Warzone player and YouTube influencer “WhosImmortal” has released a loadout of Black Ops Cold War AUG tactical rifle in his recent video. He believes that the burst Black Ops Cold War AUG has a high chance of returning to the echelons of the top-tier meta.

Call of Duty Warzone AUG’s burst build for mid-range gunfights

Since its release quite some time back, the Black Ops Cold War era burst AUG had been at the forefront of players’ choices. The weapon was so dominant that the developers had to add a recoil nerf to it in the Season 3 Reloaded Patch. But Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone has brought some much-needed buffs to the gun.

The burst rifle, whose in-game designation is Tactical Rifle Charlie, has received buffs for its muzzle velocity and and neck damage multiplier with the new patch. This has caused the gun to be quite terrifying in the hands of expert players. They only have to accurately land two continuous bursts on their enemies’ upper torso to put them down.

According to “WhosImmortal,” the best attachments for the mid-range Black Ops Cold War AUG are as follows:

Muzzle – Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel – 17″ Titanium

17″ Titanium Optics – Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel – Field Agent Foregrrip

Field Agent Foregrrip Magazine – 45 Rnd Drum

Agency Silencer is an integral part of any Cold War automatic rifle. Not only does it muffle the gunshot sound, it also improves vertical recoil control, bullet velocity and the effective range of the weapon.

The 17″ Titanium barrel is what makes this weapon different from other Cold War assault rifles whose builds usually comprise of Task Force barrels. This variant is optimal for this weapon as it gives a massive increment to the fire-rate of the weapon, which is very necessary in a burst weapon.

Axial Arms 3x is, without a doubt, the perfect scope for any mid-range Cold War assault rifle. The scope has the perfect zoom and a clear field of view while aiming down the sight (ADS).

Field Agent Foregrip is very necessary as it will help in keeping the weapon stabilized while firing. This attachment drastically improves the vertical and horizontal recoil of the gun.

Rounding off the build, 45 Rnd Drum magazines will be used for this weapon. The STANAG 54 Rnd Drum is not recommended as it will only provide three extra bursts, which is a bad tradeoff for the increase in ADS time.

AUG can be paired with any of the current meta sub-machine guns (SMG) like the Marco 5 and Armaguerra 43 to take care of close quarter combat. Players are recommended to use Cold Blooded, Overkill, and Combat Scout for the three respective perk slots.

Players can also use Throwing Knives and Snapshot grenades as their equipment to finish off the loadout, which can be used in all three maps of Call of Duty Warzone.