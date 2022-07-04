Wimbledon rule change leaves British star snubbed from Centre Court in first quarter-final

Cameron Norrie has been relegated to Court 1 for his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final despite being the first British man in five year to make it to the last-eight at Wimbledon. The British No 1 will open play on the All England Club’s second showcourt on Tuesday against David Goffin, while Novak Djokovic’s clash with young gun Jannik Sinner has been given Centre Court billing.

Norrie had never been beyond the third round of a Grand Slam until this fortnight, despite being a former top 10 player. The British No 1 has now managed to reach the quarter-final stage at his home tournament, where he faces unseeded Goffin for a spot in the Wimbledon semi-final.

But the last remaining Brit in the draw will not be given the honour of playing on Wimbledon’s biggest showcourt as defending champion Djokovic has been given the men’s quarter-final slot on Centre as he faces 10th seed Jannik Sinner. It comes after the tournament got rid of individual days for the men’s and women’s quarter-finals this year.

The second Tuesday of The Championships had traditionally been women’s quarter-final day, while all four men’s quarters were played the following day. But the AELTC announced ahead of this year’s tournament that there would instead be one men’s match and one women’s on Centre and Court 1 spread across the two days, before the women’s semi-finals were held on the Thursday with the men’s on Friday.

JUST IN: Wimbledon drama as Alex de Minaur left bleeding vs Cristian Garin