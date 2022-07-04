Wimbledon rule change leaves British star snubbed from Centre Court in first quarter-final

Cameron Norrie has been relegated to Court 1 for his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final despite being the first British man in five year to make it to the last-eight at Wimbledon. The British No 1 will open play on the All England Club’s second showcourt on Tuesday against David Goffin, while Novak Djokovic’s clash with young gun Jannik Sinner has been given Centre Court billing.
Norrie had never been beyond the third round of a Grand Slam until this fortnight, despite being a former top 10 player. The British No 1 has now managed to reach the quarter-final stage at his home tournament, where he faces unseeded Goffin for a spot in the Wimbledon semi-final.
But the last remaining Brit in the draw will not be given the honour of playing on Wimbledon’s biggest showcourt as defending champion Djokovic has been given the men’s quarter-final slot on Centre as he faces 10th seed Jannik Sinner. It comes after the tournament got rid of individual days for the men’s and women’s quarter-finals this year.
The second Tuesday of The Championships had traditionally been women’s quarter-final day, while all four men’s quarters were played the following day. But the AELTC announced ahead of this year’s tournament that there would instead be one men’s match and one women’s on Centre and Court 1 spread across the two days, before the women’s semi-finals were held on the Thursday with the men’s on Friday.
The ninth seed opened up on what it meant to be the last home players left in the men’s or women’s singles draw at Wimbledon, admitting he was glad to have taken on the pressure of being the highest-seeded Brit in the men’s draw in the manner he did. “I mean, I’ll take it,” he said.
“At the beginning of the tournament, you guys were asking me, You’re British No. 1, you got a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations on your shoulders. For me to play the way that I did in all my matches so far means a lot.”
