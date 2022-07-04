Wordle 381 July 5 daily HINTS: Can’t solve today’s Wordle? Three clues to help with answer

Wordle has become a daily highlight for millions of people across the world. However, there are some people who believe that ever since The New York Times purchased exclusive rights to the popular puzzle game, the daily Wordles have become much harder. If you’re struggling to solve today’s Wordle for July 5, then Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free hints to give you a head start. Just head to the bottom of the page for three clues for Wordle 381 on July 5. Good luck!

The game that spawned a thousand clones (some better than others, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.

If you want to solve the puzzle as quickly as possible, then you’ll need to use the process of elimination. For each guess, the letter tiles will show up in one of three colours. If the tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing.

If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, not to mention your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 381 on July 5…