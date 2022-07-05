Categories
Age of Empires IV: Season Two Is Coming!  – Age of Empires


AoE Official

Some exciting changes are afoot for Age of Empires IV: Season Two! On Tuesday, July 12, you’ll be able to experience a ship full of new features, including balance changes, quality of life additions, and a brand new start to show your skills off in a new Ranked Season ladder! Here’s what you can expect:

  • Remappable Hotkeys
  • Map Preference System
  • Player Color Picker
  • New Map: The Pit
  • Fully Unlocked Campaigns

Ranked Season Two 

Age of Empires IV Season Two Ranked Rewards

We’ll be resetting the Ranked Ladder and starting Ranked Season Two shortly after the major update. Season Two will officially begin Thursday, July 14 for those seeking another chance at Conqueror!

Want to know how you did in Season One? Or have any other Ranked Season questions?

Season 2 Map Rotations 

To prepare you for what’s to come, here’s the maps that you can expect to find in Ranked and Quick Matches Season Two. 

🌐 Ranked Maps

  • Altai
  • Dry Arabia
  • High View
  • Hill and Dale
  • Lipany
  • Mongolian Heights (updated!)
  • King of the Hill (now in Ranked!)
  • Ancient Spires (updated!)
  • The Pit (new map!)
🌐 Quick Match Maps

  • Altai
  • Dry Arabia
  • High View
  • Hill and Dale
  • Lipany
  • Mongolian Heights
  • Ancient Spires
  • Black Forest
  • Boulder Bay
  • Confluence
  • French Pass
  • King of the Hill
  • Mountain Pass
  • Nagari
  • Danube River
  • The Pit (new map!)
  • MegaRandom (now in Quick Match!)

Season Two Event Dates

Event one season two rewards for age of empires iv

We’ve got some whimsical event rewards planned for this season too! This time around we’re moving into the mythical realm with map-monster themed events and seasonal rewards!

Age of Discovery Event

July 12 – July 26 

By Stars and Sea Event

August 9 – August 23 

Wonders of the Deep Event

September 7 – September 21 

Modern Monsters Event

October 4 – October 18 

Come celebrate with us and join Sage and the Age of Empires team for Trivia on Twitter, starting July 6 at 10:00 AM PST (Noon CST / 17:00 UTC)!





