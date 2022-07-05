Age of Empires IV: Season Two Is Coming!  – Age of Empires

Some exciting changes are afoot for Age of Empires IV: Season Two! On Tuesday, July 12, you’ll be able to experience a ship full of new features, including balance changes, quality of life additions, and a brand new start to show your skills off in a new Ranked Season ladder! Here’s what you can expect:
- Remappable Hotkeys
- Map Preference System
- Player Color Picker
- New Map: The Pit
- Fully Unlocked Campaigns
Ranked Season Two
We’ll be resetting the Ranked Ladder and starting Ranked Season Two shortly after the major update. Season Two will officially begin Thursday, July 14 for those seeking another chance at Conqueror!
Want to know how you did in Season One? Or have any other Ranked Season questions?
Season 2 Map Rotations
To prepare you for what’s to come, here’s the maps that you can expect to find in Ranked and Quick Matches Season Two.
Season Two Event Dates
We’ve got some whimsical event rewards planned for this season too! This time around we’re moving into the mythical realm with map-monster themed events and seasonal rewards!
Age of Discovery Event
July 12 – July 26
By Stars and Sea Event
August 9 – August 23
Wonders of the Deep Event
September 7 – September 21
Modern Monsters Event
October 4 – October 18
Come celebrate with us and join Sage and the Age of Empires team for Trivia on Twitter, starting July 6 at 10:00 AM PST (Noon CST / 17:00 UTC)!
