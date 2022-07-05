Age of Empires IV: Season Two Is Coming!  – Age of Empires

AoE Official



Some exciting changes are afoot for Age of Empires IV: Season Two! On Tuesday, July 12, you’ll be able to experience a ship full of new features, including balance changes, quality of life additions, and a brand new start to show your skills off in a new Ranked Season ladder! Here’s what you can expect:

Remappable Hotkeys

Map Preference System

Player Color Picker

New Map: The Pit

Fully Unlocked Campaigns

Ranked Season Two

We’ll be resetting the Ranked Ladder and starting Ranked Season Two shortly after the major update. Season Two will officially begin Thursday, July 14 for those seeking another chance at Conqueror!

Want to know how you did in Season One? Or have any other Ranked Season questions?

Season 2 Map Rotations

To prepare you for what’s to come, here’s the maps that you can expect to find in Ranked and Quick Matches Season Two.

🌐 Ranked Maps Altai

Dry Arabia

High View

Hill and Dale

Lipany

Mongolian Heights (updated!)

King of the Hill (now in Ranked!)

Ancient Spires (updated!)

The Pit (new map!)

🌐 Quick Match Maps Altai

Dry Arabia

High View

Hill and Dale

Lipany

Mongolian Heights

Ancient Spires

Black Forest

Boulder Bay

Confluence

French Pass

King of the Hill

Mountain Pass

Nagari

Danube River

The Pit (new map!)

MegaRandom (now in Quick Match!)

Season Two Event Dates

We’ve got some whimsical event rewards planned for this season too! This time around we’re moving into the mythical realm with map-monster themed events and seasonal rewards!

Age of Discovery Event

July 12 – July 26

By Stars and Sea Event

August 9 – August 23

Wonders of the Deep Event

September 7 – September 21

Modern Monsters Event

October 4 – October 18