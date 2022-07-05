Amber Heard asks court to toss verdict in defamation case

In court documents dated July 1 in the circuit court of Fairfax County, Virginia, attorneys for Heard claim the damages awarded to Depp were excessive and unsupported by the evidence at trial. They also accuse Depp of relying on “time-barred and judicially privileged statements as the basis for his defamation by innuendo claims.”

Heard and Depp were both found liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other last month, but the jury awarded $15 million in damages to Depp and only $2 million to Heard.

In their filing, lawyers for Heard argue they were improperly precluded from mentioning that Depp lost his highly publicized libel case against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun newspaper in 2020, whose claim that he was an abusive husband sparked a courtroom showdown between the former couple. The judge in that case accepted 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of violence used to support claim in The Sun article.

Depp has denied these incidents of abuse.