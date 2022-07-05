Apple responds after Hannah Rose May’s claim of being tracked by AirTag

After Irish actor and author Hannah Rose May claimed that she was tracked by an AirTag, tech giant Apple has responded by saying that it is “actively collaborating with law enforcement on all AirTag-related inquiries”.
However, the tech giant also stated that “AirTag incidents are rare,” reports The Independent.
“AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products,” the tech giant said in a statement earlier.
Last week, May claimed that she had been tracked by an AirTag.
“An Apple AirTag was put on me to track my location Saturday night. I am sharing what happened to me so you know what to look for,” May wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.
May, who is based in Los Angeles, described attending an after-hours event at Disneyland which went on until 2 a.m.
“I got a ‘Find My’ notification at the end of the night that I didn’t think anything of but opened it anyway and it turned out to be this someone had been tracking me for two hours,” she said.
May shared a screenshot of the alert she received, which showed that she was being tracked by the owner of the AirTag.
She was able to disable the tracking before driving home, and said she was with a group the whole time she was being tracked.
May added that after sharing her story on Instagram, she received several direct messages from people who have found they were being tracked by AirTags.
Her thread has been liked nearly 20,000 times and has received over 10,000 retweets.
–IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
Source link