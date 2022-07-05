Ashleigh Barty to open tennis academy for Australia’s homegrown talent

Former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty shocked the tennis world when she announced her retirement from the sport in March, less than a month after lifting her third Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open. But the multi-talented Aussie didn’t stay away from the sport for long after all.

After playing celebrity golf and publishing a series of children’s books, Barty has revealed her next career move: the 26-year-old is partnering with her former coaches Craig Tyzzer and Jason Stoltenberg to form a new tennis academy in Australia.

According to journalist Courtney Walsh, Barty will take on a lead mentoring role at the elite academy—and the timing is perfect, with national tennis interest at a peak following Barty’s reign at the top of women’s tennis.

“Deep down, it is something we have always wanted to do together and now we have the time to do it,” Barty told The Code. “We have got this next generation of girls and boys in Aussie tennis who hopefully want to go along for the ride with us and learn and develop together.”





Barty expressed a particular interest in helping girls aged 13 to 18 in making the transition from juniors to pro tour, as well as in creating more opportunities for young Indigenous players.

“I have always wanted to have the time to contribute in other ways—I’m ready to really give back, that’s what lights me up inside,” she said in her retirement press conference.

Last year’s Wimbledon champion, Barty has kept busy in her retirement with a variety of ventures—in addition to philanthropic work and an upcoming children’s book titled Little Ash, Barty has also taken to the greens for an ICONS golf series event in New Jersey.

The Aussie represented team World at the exhibition event, playing alongside cricket’s Brian Lara, boxing’s Canelo Alvarez and soccer’s Harry Kane and Pep Guardiola. They’re facing a Team America that includes swimmer Michael Phelps and football players Michael Strahan and Ben Roethlisberger.